2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2010 Mercedes Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC Silver On Black Leather Interior 

 3.0L  V6  All Wheel Drive  Diesel  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Telescopic Streering Wheel  Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seats  Power Folding Mirrors  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Proximity Keys  Keyless Entry  Parking Distance Sensors  Alloy Wheels  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 192,151 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZOUz8M0dVJ47mKBVpCLaa8ZOQHV5QVcj

$9,999

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

VIN 4JGBB2FB1AA554081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof

Safety

First Aid Kit
Dual front airbags
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual front side-impact airbags

Interior

Integrated Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Anti-theft alarm system
Tire pressure loss warning system
40/20/40 split-folding rear seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Mechanical

Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
4MATIC all-wheel drive
Independent double wishbone front/rear suspension

Additional Features

THERMATIC automatic climate control
Head curtain airbags for front/rear seats
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
Pwr windows w/express up/down
Rain-sensing intermittent heated windshield wiper system
Active bi-xenon headlamps w/washers & cornering lights
3.0L CDI 24-valve V6 BlueTEC diesel engine
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission -inc: steering wheel-mounted shift paddles
10-way pwr adjustable heated front bucket seats -inc: NECK-PRO active head restraints
PRE-SAFE -inc: reversible belt tensioners
automatic closing side windows & sunroof in emergency situations

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class