$9,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC
2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,151 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Mercedes Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC Silver On Black Leather Interior
3.0L V6 All Wheel Drive Diesel Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Telescopic Streering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Proximity Keys Keyless Entry Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 192,151 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZOUz8M0dVJ47mKBVpCLaa8ZOQHV5QVcj
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997