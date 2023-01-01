Menu
2010 MINI Cooper

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

S

2010 MINI Cooper

S

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10162086
  Stock #: 110-3239
  VIN: WMWMF7C59ATX42653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3239
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Engine start/stop button

Convenience

tilt
Clock

Interior

Trip Computer
auto climate control
Rear Window Defroster
outside temp display
Front seatback storage nets
aux pwr outlet
Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function

Exterior

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear wiper w/washer
Rear roof spoiler

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Rear safety belts w/force limiters
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Twin horns

Trim

Black honeycomb grille

Additional Features

on-board computer
multi-purpose storage
force limiters
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Body-coloured roof
Bow-type chrome door handles
Air inlet on hood
Front & rear foglights
White turn signal indicators
Body-coloured tailgate handle strip
Chrome headlamp and taillamp surrounds
Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
MacPherson front suspension
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Sport button
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr assist steering (EPAS)
1.6L DOHC DI (MED) 16-valve twin scroll turbocharged I4 engine
Dual pipe centred exhaust system w/chrome tips
Stainless steel driver side footrest & pedals
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Front safety belts w/tensioners
Centre console w/(2) front & (1) rear cupholders
telescoping steering wheel column
Instrumentation -inc: vehicle monitor system
Chrome side air inlets w/S insignia

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

