$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997
2010 MINI Cooper
2010 MINI Cooper
S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10162086
- Stock #: 110-3239
- VIN: WMWMF7C59ATX42653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3239
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Engine start/stop button
Convenience
tilt
Clock
Interior
Trip Computer
auto climate control
Rear Window Defroster
outside temp display
Front seatback storage nets
aux pwr outlet
Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
Exterior
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear wiper w/washer
Rear roof spoiler
Safety
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Rear safety belts w/force limiters
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Twin horns
Trim
Black honeycomb grille
Additional Features
on-board computer
multi-purpose storage
force limiters
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Body-coloured roof
Bow-type chrome door handles
Air inlet on hood
Front & rear foglights
White turn signal indicators
Body-coloured tailgate handle strip
Chrome headlamp and taillamp surrounds
Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
MacPherson front suspension
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Sport button
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr assist steering (EPAS)
1.6L DOHC DI (MED) 16-valve twin scroll turbocharged I4 engine
Dual pipe centred exhaust system w/chrome tips
Stainless steel driver side footrest & pedals
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Front safety belts w/tensioners
Centre console w/(2) front & (1) rear cupholders
telescoping steering wheel column
Instrumentation -inc: vehicle monitor system
Chrome side air inlets w/S insignia
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6