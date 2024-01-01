Menu
<p><span><span><strong>2010 Mini Cooper Gray On Black Leather Interior</strong></span><br></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span>1.6L </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive </span><span><span></span> Automatic </span><span><span></span><span> Paddle Shifters <span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733427301055_6589059982209837 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Seats </span><span><span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span></span> </span><span>USB Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>AUX Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span> Alloy Wheels </span><span> Fog Lights </span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 152,835 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><span><strong><br></strong></span></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WOXMDz6IFDz8DMg0foxc8/IE3XFINsbj>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WOXMDz6IFDz8DMg0foxc8/IE3XFINsbj</a></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Engine start/stop button
MacPherson front suspension
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr assist steering (EPAS)

Convenience

tilt
Clock

Interior

Trip Computer
on-board computer
auto climate control
outside temp display
Front seatback storage nets
aux pwr outlet
Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests
Side sun visor for driver
Condition based service display
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function

Exterior

Rear Window Defroster
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear wiper w/washer
Rear roof spoiler
Body-coloured roof
Bow-type chrome door handles
Chrome headlamp and taillamp surrounds

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Rear safety belts w/force limiters
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Twin horns

Trim

Black honeycomb grille

Additional Features

multi-purpose storage
force limiters
lights on
Digital Speedometer
door unlock
Air inlet on hood
Front & rear foglights
White turn signal indicators
Body-coloured tailgate handle strip
Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Sport button
1.6L DOHC DI (MED) 16-valve twin scroll turbocharged I4 engine
Dual pipe centred exhaust system w/chrome tips
Stainless steel driver side footrest & pedals
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system
passenger occupant sensor
Front safety belts w/tensioners
Centre console w/(2) front & (1) rear cupholders
telescoping steering wheel column
Instrumentation -inc: vehicle monitor system
Chrome side air inlets w/S insignia

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

