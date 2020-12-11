Menu
2010 MINI Cooper

70,716 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2 Door Hatchback

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

70,716KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6331145
  • Stock #: 110-2596
  • VIN: WMWMF3C54ATZ23104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,716 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 

 

2010 Mini Cooper Hardtop Copper On Black Leather Interior

• 1.6L • Front Wheel Drive • Auto • Push Start Engine • A/C • Leather Interior • Heated Seats • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Bluetooth Ready • USB Input • AUX Input • Power Options • Power Panoramic Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels 

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 70,000 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=zLPsTKcMokVYqHioO5KU0XAendOsNr/p

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

