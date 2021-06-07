2010 MINI Cooper

$6,999 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 3 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7279193

7279193 Stock #: 110-2724

110-2724 VIN: WMWMF3C59ATZ61864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 110-2724

Mileage 92,380 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.