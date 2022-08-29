Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Murano

196,997 KM

Details Description Features

$8,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Murano

2010 Nissan Murano

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Murano

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

196,997KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9265135
  • Stock #: 3153
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW6AW133153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,997 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3.5L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, REARVIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT FM/AM RADIO, SUNROOF, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2009 Nissan Altima C...
 203,924 KM
$6,690 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape CER...
 172,463 KM
$8,890 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150 CERT...
 222,077 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory