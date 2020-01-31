Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0L - S - AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0L - S - AUTO

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4626927
  • Stock #: 110-2395
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP5AL712539
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S Black On Black Interior


• 2.0L • Front Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Heated Front Seats • Power Options • Power Sunroof • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • AUX Input • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels 

 


*** ONE OWNER ***


*** Fully Certified ***


*** LOW KM ONLY 166,000 KM ***

 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=wIEotP3diHBQ4OLNH6Kd6J1MsvXM/5Ez

 


              VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA


ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***


We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.


Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.


        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6


North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)


PHONE: (905) 265-9997


FAX:     (905) 265-9326


 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU


MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.


SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2008 Lincoln MKZ 3.5...
 159,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Kia Optima LX -...
 125,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 149,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Send A Message