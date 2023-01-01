$12,990+ tax & licensing
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Subaru Forester
X Touring
Location
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
94,628KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10543920
- VIN: JF2SH6CC2AH910313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,628 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
