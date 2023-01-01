Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Subaru Forester

94,628 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

X Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Forester

X Touring

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1697294911
  2. 1697294911
  3. 1697294911
  4. 1697294911
  5. 1697294911
  6. 1697294911
  7. 1697294911
  8. 1697294911
  9. 1697294911
  10. 1697294911
  11. 1697294911
  12. 1697294911
  13. 1697294911
  14. 1697294911
  15. 1697294911
  16. 1697294911
  17. 1697294911
  18. 1697294911
  19. 1697294911
  20. 1697294911
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,628KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10543920
  • Stock #: 910313
  • VIN: JF2SH6CC2AH910313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 910313
  • Mileage 94,628 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with power sunroof, power seats, heated seats, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 & up to recent in Subaru Store........Financing is available with the lowest interest rate and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

2010 Subaru Forester...
 94,628 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT
 127,218 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac SRX 3....
 101,387 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory