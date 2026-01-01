$11,280+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Subaru Forester
X Touring
2010 Subaru Forester
X Touring
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$11,280
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,527KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SH6CC1AH907340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 07340
- Mileage 103,527 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Premium ,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new...Equipped Power Sunroof, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power seats, heated seats, keyless entry, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & up to recent in Subaru Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.
2010 Subaru Forester X Touring 103,527 KM $11,280 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI DSG Highline 293,231 KM $2,990 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 174,105 KM $1,990 + tax & lic
Email Rideflex Auto Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
$11,280
+ taxes & licensing>
Rideflex Auto Inc.
416-543-4438
2010 Subaru Forester