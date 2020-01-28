Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X - All Wheel Drive

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X - All Wheel Drive

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4589301
  • Stock #: 110-2376
  • VIN: JF2SH6CC0AH763831
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD Gray On Black Interior


• 2.5L • Symmetrical All Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Heated Front Seats • Power Sunroof • Power Options • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights


*** Fully Certified ***


*** LOW KM ONLY 150,000 *** 


CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xi6TOMCRUYB9fMzOG1HFrp4R99aWkf3h 


   


                VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA


ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***


We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.


Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.


        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6


North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)


PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU


MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

