$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X - All Wheel Drive

2.5X - All Wheel Drive

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5177315
  • Stock #: 110-2376
  • VIN: JF2SH6CC0AH716383
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 

2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD Gray On Black Interior

 

• 2.5L • Symmetrical All Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Heated Front Seats • Power Sunroof • Power Options • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights

 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 149,800 *** 

 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=xi6TOMCRUYB9fMzOG1HFrp4R99aWkf3h 

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

