2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

178,896 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Limited 3.2L 4WD Accident Free, One Owner!!!

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Limited 3.2L 4WD Accident Free, One Owner!!!

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,896KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7394045
  Stock #: 110-2758
  VIN: JS3TD1D96A4100535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2758
  • Mileage 178,896 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara JLC 4WD White On Gray Leather Interior 

3.2L  V6  Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Power Options Power Sunroof  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 178,896 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WfehbAWMRlnKqx+KNwKvEDWdjIFV2jNX


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

