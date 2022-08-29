Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

132,041 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, RECLINING SEATS

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,041KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9265123
  • Stock #: 0765
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE2AC200765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,041 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 1.8L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**RECLINING SEATS, SLIDING REAR WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER OUTLET, BRAKE ASSIST, BUCKET SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, **

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included

