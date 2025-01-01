Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2010 Toyota Matrix XR comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,.fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Toyota Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...    </div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2010 Toyota Matrix

143,573 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR

Watch This Vehicle
12483448

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1746223837
  2. 1746223837
  3. 1746223837
  4. 1746223838
  5. 1746223837
  6. 1746223837
  7. 1746223837
  8. 1746223836
  9. 1746223837
  10. 1746223864
  11. 1746223865
  12. 1746223864
  13. 1746223866
  14. 1746223865
  15. 1746223866
  16. 1746223866
  17. 1746223865
  18. 1746223865
  19. 1746223865
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,573KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KE4EE3AC042773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42773
  • Mileage 143,573 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Matrix XR comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,.fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & up to recent in Toyota Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2010 Toyota Matrix XR for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix XR 143,573 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 115,317 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 120,208 KM SOLD

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2010 Toyota Matrix