2010 Volkswagen GTI

194,906 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2.0T Sedan Auto, DSG, Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

194,906KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2010 Volkswagen Golf GTI White On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L Turbo  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  HID Headlight Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 194,906 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3MgVAbHlb%2FgYiMulAN%2FXhvWsOz0Aob%2FE


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

