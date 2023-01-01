Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

108,381 KM

Details Description Features

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1688403083
  2. 1688403083
  3. 1688403083
  4. 1688403083
  5. 1688403083
  6. 1688403083
  7. 1688403083
  8. 1688403083
  9. 1688403083
  10. 1688403083
  11. 1688403083
  12. 1688403083
  13. 1688403083
  14. 1688403083
  15. 1688403083
  16. 1688403083
  17. 1688403083
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,381KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139439
  • Stock #: 512676
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX6AW512676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 VW TIGUAN High Line, AWD, comes in excellent condition, Fully Loaded, meticulously maintained,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated Seats, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & up to June 2023 in VW Store......Service records available upon request... Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 108,381 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Edge SEL
 144,585 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac SRX 3....
 90,108 KM
$15,780 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory