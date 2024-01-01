Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2010 Volvo XC90 AWD comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,7 Seater,,, runs & drives like brand new, fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, & up to recent in Volvo Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div>

2010 Volvo XC90

178,257 KM

Details Description Features

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Volvo XC90

LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volvo XC90

LUXURY

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1707849561
  2. 1707849586
  3. 1707849684
  4. 1707849684
  5. 1707849586
  6. 1707849684
  7. 1707849684
  8. 1707849614
  9. 1707849614
  10. 1707849613
  11. 1707849613
  12. 1707849684
  13. 1707849684
  14. 1707849684
  15. 1707849684
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
178,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4982CZ4A1546931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 546931
  • Mileage 178,257 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Volvo XC90 AWD comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,7 Seater,,, runs & drives like brand new, fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, & up to recent in Volvo Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2012 GMC Acadia SLE1 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 GMC Acadia SLE1 135,281 KM $11,780 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Infiniti I30 Luxury w/Sunroof for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2001 Infiniti I30 Luxury w/Sunroof 259,182 KM $3,980 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Forester X Convenience for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Subaru Forester X Convenience 148,845 KM $10,980 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2010 Volvo XC90