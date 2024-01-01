$10,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Volvo XC90
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
VIN YV4982CZ4A1546931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 546931
- Mileage 178,257 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Volvo XC90 AWD comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,7 Seater,,, runs & drives like brand new, fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, & up to recent in Volvo Store......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
