2011 Audi A4

2.0T Premium Plus S-Line, Navigation, Bang & Olufsen

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$9,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 188,671KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4486041
  • Stock #: 16020
  • VIN: WAUKFAFLXBN033069
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2.0L A4 Prestige S-Line! Loaded with navigation, Bang & Olufsen, sound system, back up camera, heated seats, S-Line sport seats, dual zone climate control, power memory driver seat, push button start and more! Previous US vehicle.
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business.
Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

