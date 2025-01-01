$8,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 BMW 3 Series
323i
2011 BMW 3 Series
323i
Location
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,028KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAPG7G59BNN18244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 18244
- Mileage 124,028 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 BMW 323i comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,,,Equipped with Power Sunroof, power seats, heated seats, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,... Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Premium Synthetic Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.
2011 BMW 3 Series 323i 124,028 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue SV 118,372 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLT-1 108,571 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Email Rideflex Auto Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.
5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Rideflex Auto Inc.
416-543-4438
2011 BMW 3 Series