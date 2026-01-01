Menu
Account
Sign In
<html> <p>2011 BMW 323i is being sold AS IS…Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</p> </html>

2011 BMW 3 Series

248,249 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Watch This Vehicle
14181442

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1780064584207
  2. 1780064584679
  3. 1780064585112
  4. 1780064585564
  5. 1780064586020
  6. 1780064586493
  7. 1780064586930
  8. 1780064587365
  9. 1780064587792
  10. 1780064588231
  11. 1780064588649
  12. 1780064589077
  13. 1780064589488
  14. 1780064589902
  15. 1780064590370
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
248,249KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAPG7C59BA935697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 35697
  • Mileage 248,249 KM

Vehicle Description


2011 BMW 323i is being sold AS IS…Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 323i 248,249 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 111,513 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Dart SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Dodge Dart SXT 135,251 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2011 BMW 3 Series