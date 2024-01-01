$14,999+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 5 Series
4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD
2011 BMW 5 Series
4DR SDN 550I XDRIVE AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,138 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 BMW 5-Series 550i xDrive Gray on Black Leather Interior
4.4L xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Power Front Seats Memory Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Navigation Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 144,138 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3L4+0Hxa1ckmCyjIV4gYrNMGi25DPcoz
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997