<p><strong>2011 BMW 5-Series 550i xDrive<span> Gray</span> on Black<span> Leather Interior </span></strong></p><p><span></span><span> 4.4L</span> <span></span><span> </span>xDrive All-Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine <span><span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats <span></span> Ventilated Front Seats<span> </span><span> Heated Rear Seats </span><span></span><span> </span>Power Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Memory Seats <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span></span><span> Paddle Shifter </span><span></span> <span>Navigation</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth Ready <span></span><span> </span>USB Input <span></span><span> </span>AUX Input <span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys <span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span></p><p><br></p><p><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 144,138 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3L4+0Hxa1ckmCyjIV4gYrNMGi25DPcoz>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3L4+0Hxa1ckmCyjIV4gYrNMGi25DPcoz</a></strong></span></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705782126945_9763366368238926 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2011 BMW 5 Series

144,138 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,138KM
Used
VIN WBAFU9C51BC785556

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,138 KM

2011 BMW 5-Series 550i xDrive Gray on Black Leather Interior 

 4.4L  xDrive All-Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Power Front Seats  Memory Seats  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  AUX Input  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 144,138 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3L4+0Hxa1ckmCyjIV4gYrNMGi25DPcoz


rear window defogger
Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback storage nets
Lockable illuminated glove box
Ambient Lighting
front & rear reading lights
Rear centre armrest w/storage
(3) rear headrests
Fully-finished trunk
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
Fineline anthracite interior trim

Compact Spare Tire
Rear fog lights
Pwr glass sunroof
Halogen free-form fog lights
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front & rear crumple zones
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front side-impact airbags
Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator

Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Engine start/stop button
Brake energy regeneration
xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Tool kit in trunk

Bluetooth wireless technology
Pre-wiring for Sirius satellite radio

on-board computer
SPORT
cargo area
force limiters
Anthracite Roof Liner
lights on
Telephone
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
Aux Audio Input
60/40 rear seat w/through loading system
Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest
3-spoke heated leather sport steering wheel w/audio controls
Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
comfort open/close
High gloss shadow line trim
4.4L DOHC DI 32-valve twin-turbocharged V8 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Left & right single rectangular-shaped exhaust tips
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Gracenote media database
w/outer positions adjustable
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
fuel consumption & range
Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells
sport plus
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system
(8) programmable memory keys
LED corona rings
Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology
check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS)
multi-channel playback capability
USB audio integration w/Y-cable for iPod
19 x 8.5 front & 19 x 9 rear W-spoke alloy wheels (style 332) -inc: P245/40R19 front & P275/35R19 rear run-flat all-season tires
IDrive system -inc: 10.2 high-resolution display
Voice control for audio
3-setting dynamic driving control -inc: normal
hi-fi sound system professional w/(14) speakers & (2) subwoofers

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

2011 BMW 5 Series