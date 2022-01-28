Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

176,844 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2011 BMW 5 Series

2011 BMW 5 Series

535xi Accident Free!!!

2011 BMW 5 Series

535xi Accident Free!!!

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,844KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8162404
  Stock #: 110-2869
  VIN: WBAFU7C51BC781575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2869
  • Mileage 176,844 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 BMW 5-Series 535i xDriveWhite On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L Turbo xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Comfort Access Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 176,844 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JE6jys7W5jJaXhYXsWkIVII8wTSRUPE6


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

