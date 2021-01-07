Menu
2011 BMW X3

125,139 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2011 BMW X3

2011 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2011 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,139KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6519679
  Stock #: 110-2653
  VIN: 5UXWX5C52BL701147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2653
  • Mileage 125,139 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 BMW X3 2.8i xDrive AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior

3.0L V6  xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready Parking Distance Sensors  Xenon Headlights  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 125,139 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=63a/6NR8YJXrJ3E28XARSrKVU/E6qvPe


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

