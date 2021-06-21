2011 Cadillac SRX

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 6 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7471116

7471116 Stock #: 110-2757

110-2757 VIN: 3GYFNDEY0BS538964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-2757

Mileage 166,625 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.