2011 Cadillac SRX

166,625 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Luxury Collection AWD Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

166,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7471116
  • Stock #: 110-2757
  • VIN: 3GYFNDEY0BS538964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,625 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Cadillac SRX Luxury Collection AWD Brown on Gray Leather Interior

3.0L V6 All Wheel Drive  5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Seats  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Alloy Wheels  Power Tailgate  Remote Starter  Parking Distance Sensor  Fog Lights  Proximity Keys


*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 112,835 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=6xy7E07By6wPuNbSxwMQVhZ4xqgjE9rV


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

