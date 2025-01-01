$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
RT
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow!!!! R/T Fully loaded Grand Caravan,Not a mark on it,like new inside and out,very well kept, DVD entertainment system, Stow n Go seating,navigation,back-up camera,rear climate control and much more,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
