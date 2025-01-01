Menu
<p>Wow!!!! R/T  Fully loaded Grand Caravan,Not a mark on it,like new inside and out,very well kept, DVD entertainment system, Stow n Go seating,navigation,back-up camera,rear climate control and much more,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </p>

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,000 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!!! R/T  Fully loaded Grand Caravan,Not a mark on it,like new inside and out,very well kept, DVD entertainment system, Stow n Go seating,navigation,back-up camera,rear climate control and much more,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Seating

Quads / Captains

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

