Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Edge

178,449 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9053155
  2. 9053155
  3. 9053155
  4. 9053155
  5. 9053155
  6. 9053155
  7. 9053155
  8. 9053155
  9. 9053155
  10. 9053155
  11. 9053155
  12. 9053155
  13. 9053155
  14. 9053155
  15. 9053155
  16. 9053155
  17. 9053155
  18. 9053155
  19. 9053155
  20. 9053155
  21. 9053155
  22. 9053155
  23. 9053155
  24. 9053155
  25. 9053155
  26. 9053155
  27. 9053155
  28. 9053155
  29. 9053155
  30. 9053155
  31. 9053155
  32. 9053155
  33. 9053155
  34. 9053155
  35. 9053155
  36. 9053155
  37. 9053155
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,449KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9053155
  • Stock #: 110-3020
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC3BBA66089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3020
  • Mileage 178,449 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Ford Edge SEL Black On Black Interior 

3.5L V6 Front Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys  Parking Aid Sensors Alloy Wheels  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 178,449 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aGEdW+HmsbqziqvTMdvlLNW+ngxwlT95


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2011 Ford Edge SEL FWD
 178,449 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey SXT
 105,214 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac CTS 4d...
 161,176 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory