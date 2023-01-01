Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

66,028 KM

Details Description Features

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1694120403
  2. 1694120403
  3. 1694120403
  4. 1694120403
  5. 1694120403
  6. 1694120403
  7. 1694120403
  8. 1694120403
  9. 1694120403
  10. 1694120403
  11. 1694120403
  12. 1694120403
  13. 1694120403
  14. 1694120403
  15. 1694120403
  16. 1694120403
  17. 1694120403
  18. 1694120403
  19. 1694120403
  20. 1694120403
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,028KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10392060
  • Stock #: 00046
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D79BKC00046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,028 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Escape XLT comes in excellent condition, meticulously maintained,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,Equipped with Leather interior, Blind spots, power seat, Heated Seats, power steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more .......fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra....Hassle & Haggle free,,,this vehicle has been serviced in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 & up to recent in Ford Store........ Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

2011 Ford Escape XLT
 66,028 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2011 Audi Q5 2.0L Pr...
 108,378 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 113,581 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory