2011 Ford Escape

184,425 KM

$9,890

+ tax & licensing
$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, WARRANTY INCLUDED, 4WD

2011 Ford Escape

CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, WARRANTY INCLUDED, 4WD

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

184,425KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620391
  • Stock #: 0558
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG9BKC20558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,425 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEATS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

