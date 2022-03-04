$9,890+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-785-9897
2011 Ford Escape
CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, WARRANTY INCLUDED, 4WD
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,890
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8620391
- Stock #: 0558
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG9BKC20558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,425 KM
Vehicle Description
6V 3L
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**
*Safety And E Test Included*
**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, BUCKET SEATS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
*1000 per claim/250 deductible*
PARTS INCLUDED:
-ENGINE
-TRANSMISSION
-DIFFERENTIAL
-HEAD GASKETS
SERVICES INCLUDED:
-TOWING
-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
-TRAVEL & HOTEL
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Beyond Motors Inc
www.beyondmotors.ca
5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm
Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm
Vehicle Features
