2011 Ford Fiesta SE Green on Black Interior

 1.6L  Front Wheel Drive  5 Speed  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Heated Front Seats  AUX Input  

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 192,784 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hOjhWklj9rv510fnfbuc7/eLmpijuf59

Details Description Features

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

VIN 3FADP4EJ9BM190652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3370
  • Mileage 192,784 KM

Vehicle Description

1.6L  Front Wheel Drive  5 Speed  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Heated Front Seats  AUX Input  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 192,784 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hOjhWklj9rv510fnfbuc7/eLmpijuf59

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Driver footrest
Rear dome lamp
Manual air conditioning
12V pwr outlet
Low fuel warning light
Passenger seatback map pocket
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
Instrument cluster w/message centre
Front door storage bins
Centre stack storage tray
Colour keyed front/rear carpeted floormats
Front sunvisors w/vanity mirror
Centre dome lamp w/map lights
Removable tray

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Spare tire nut wrench & jack
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
1.6L Ti-VCT I4 engine
Electronic pwr assisted steering (EPAS)

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Front seat side airbags
Height adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners

Exterior

Rear Windshield Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar tinted glass
Body colour front bumper
Rear liftgate spoiler
Body colour upper grille
Body colour door handles w/driver door integral lock barrel
60/40 split rear seats w/adjustable head restraints

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers

Additional Features

Black belt line & decklid mouldings
A/C register bezels
IP canisters
Metallic painted interior trim -inc: centre finish panel
door handle bezels
steering wheel spokes
Smart front passenger occupant detection system (FPSS)
centre console cupholder lighting
choice of (7) lighting colours
(1) rear cupholder
Ambient lighting pkg -inc: front/rear footwell lighting
Front consolette -inc: (2) front cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

