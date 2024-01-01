Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2011 Honda Fit Sport comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,.fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2012, 2013, 2014, & up to recent in Honda Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2011 Honda Fit

155,207 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle
11934875

2011 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1732051062
  2. 1732051062
  3. 1732051062
  4. 1732051062
  5. 1732051062
  6. 1732051062
  7. 1732051062
  8. 1732051062
  9. 1732051062
  10. 1732051062
  11. 1732051062
  12. 1732051062
  13. 1732051062
  14. 1732051062
  15. 1732051063
  16. 1732051063
  17. 1732051063
  18. 1732051090
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,207KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMGE8H52BC801124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 801124
  • Mileage 155,207 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Fit Sport comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,.fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2012, 2013, 2014, & up to recent in Honda Store...Service records available upon request .....Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4.6L for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4.6L 162,575 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Forester X Convenience for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 Subaru Forester X Convenience 137,238 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X5 35i for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 BMW X5 35i 108,528 KM $14,780 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Fit