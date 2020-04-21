3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2011 Jeep Compass North Edition Silver On Black Interior
• 2.4L • Front Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Power Options • Power Sunroof • U-Connect Bluetooth Ready • AUX Input • Keyless Entry • Roof Rack • Alloy Wheels
*** FULLY CERTIFIED ***
*** ONLY 159,000 KM ***
CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=RRSqWq2KLUaXqEj0TrMhuxf25i8T/HCE
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Note: To follow the restrictions imposed by the Ontario Government and the Public Safety Canada, and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and for the safety of our staff and our customers, we have decided to close our showroom.
WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU:
· By phone at (905) 265-9997
· By E-Mail at sales@autoberry.ca
· We are open 24/7, 365 days of the year on www.autoberry.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6