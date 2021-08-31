Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lincoln Navigator

177,545 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2011 Lincoln Navigator

2011 Lincoln Navigator

4WD Accident Free!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lincoln Navigator

4WD Accident Free!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 7713922
  2. 7713922
  3. 7713922
  4. 7713922
  5. 7713922
  6. 7713922
  7. 7713922
  8. 7713922
  9. 7713922
  10. 7713922
  11. 7713922
  12. 7713922
  13. 7713922
  14. 7713922
  15. 7713922
  16. 7713922
  17. 7713922
  18. 7713922
  19. 7713922
  20. 7713922
  21. 7713922
  22. 7713922
  23. 7713922
  24. 7713922
  25. 7713922
  26. 7713922
  27. 7713922
  28. 7713922
  29. 7713922
  30. 7713922
  31. 7713922
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,545KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7713922
  • Stock #: 110-2794
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2J56BEJ06961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2794
  • Mileage 177,545 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Lincoln Navigator 4WD White On Black Leather Interior 

5.4L V8 Four Wheel Drive 7 Passenger Auto A/C  Three-Zone Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Cooled Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready  Power Folding Third Row Seats  Power Adjustable Pedals  Keyless Entry Parking Aid Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 177,545 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=cCXua5r/WOqlWI6Hx4wE3/J3nVFPcSbm


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Rear Defrost
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2011 Lincoln Navigat...
 177,545 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Charger B...
 228,553 KM
$3,989 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Pac...
 176,286 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory