2011 Lincoln Navigator

Listing ID: 7713922

7713922 Stock #: 110-2794

110-2794 VIN: 5LMJJ2J56BEJ06961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 177,545 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats Windows Rear Defrost Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

