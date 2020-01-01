Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200 - 2.0L - FWD

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200 - 2.0L - FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4399362
  • Stock #: 110-2375
  • VIN: WDDFH3DB7BJ645120
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 Mercedes Benz B200 White On Black Interior

• 2.0L • Front Wheel Drive • Auto • Heated Front Seats • Power Panoramic Sunroof • Bluetooth Connectivity • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights • Keyless Entry 

 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 111,000 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=T1H2ptX0iFDKHmmu24OPi8CwAWU6kVhC

 

                VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU

MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

