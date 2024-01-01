2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Menu
<p><strong>2011 Mercedes Benz ML350 4MATIC White On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span><span></span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats </span><span></span><span> Heated Rear Seats </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Steering Wheel </span><span></span><span> Power Telescopic Streering Wheel </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Front Seats </span><span></span><span> Memory Front Seats </span><span></span><span> Power Folding Mirrors </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span></span><span> Paddle Shifter </span><span></span> DVD Entertainment System <span></span> <span>Navigation </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span></span><span> Blind Spot Assist </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Bluetooth<span> </span><span></span></span><span> Proximity Keys </span><span><span> Keyless Entry</span> <span></span><span> </span>Parking Distance Sensors <span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span></span><span> Bi-Xenon Headlight </span><span></span><span> Power Tailgate <span></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong></span></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 145,556<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1732289490829_006773035282158002 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: </strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

145,556 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,556KM
VIN 4JGBB8GB1BA645628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof
Rain-sensing intermittent heated windshield wiper system

Safety

First Aid Kit
Dual front airbags
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Head curtain airbags for front/rear seats
Dual front side-impact airbags

Interior

Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-theft alarm system
Tire pressure loss warning system
THERMATIC automatic climate control
40/20/40 split-folding rear seat
Pwr windows w/express up/down

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Bluetooth Connectivity

Mechanical

Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
4MATIC all-wheel drive
Independent double wishbone front/rear suspension
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine

Additional Features

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission -inc: steering wheel-mounted shift paddles
Active bi-xenon headlamps w/washers
PRE-SAFE -inc: reversible belt tensioners
automatic closing side windows & sunroof in emergency situations

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class