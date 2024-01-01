$12,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
4MATIC 4dr ML 350
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,556 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mercedes Benz ML350 4MATIC White On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Telescopic Streering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter DVD Entertainment System Navigation Backup Camera Blind Spot Assist Bluetooth Proximity Keys Keyless Entry Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Bi-Xenon Headlight Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 145,556 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT:
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
