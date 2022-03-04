$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML350 BlueTEC Accident Free, Navi, Bluetooth, B/up Cam
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$13,888
- Listing ID: 8482011
- Stock #: 110-2942
- VIN: 4JGBB2FB3BA658573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,100 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2011 Mercedes Benz ML350 4MATIC Bluetec White On Black Leather Interior
3.0L V6 Bluetec All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Telescopic Streering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Navigation Backup Camera Blind Spot Assist Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Bi-Xenon Headlight Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 176,100 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PVT78tEtHs/ZhgOBZqTFAWtAXVMUeqsw
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
