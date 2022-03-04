Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

176,100 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC Accident Free, Navi, Bluetooth, B/up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC Accident Free, Navi, Bluetooth, B/up Cam

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8482011
  2. 8482011
  3. 8482011
  4. 8482011
  5. 8482011
  6. 8482011
  7. 8482011
  8. 8482011
  9. 8482011
  10. 8482011
  11. 8482011
  12. 8482011
  13. 8482011
  14. 8482011
  15. 8482011
  16. 8482011
  17. 8482011
  18. 8482011
  19. 8482011
  20. 8482011
  21. 8482011
  22. 8482011
  23. 8482011
  24. 8482011
  25. 8482011
  26. 8482011
  27. 8482011
  28. 8482011
  29. 8482011
  30. 8482011
  31. 8482011
  32. 8482011
  33. 8482011
  34. 8482011
  35. 8482011
Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

176,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8482011
  • Stock #: 110-2942
  • VIN: 4JGBB2FB3BA658573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2942
  • Mileage 176,100 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Mercedes Benz ML350 4MATIC Bluetec White On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L V6  Bluetec  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Telescopic Streering Wheel  Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seats  Power Folding Mirrors  Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Backup Camera  Blind Spot Assist  Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels  Bi-Xenon Headlight  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 176,100 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PVT78tEtHs/ZhgOBZqTFAWtAXVMUeqsw


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2016 BMW 5 Series 53...
 71,695 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 142,894 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 140,811 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory