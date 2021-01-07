Menu
2011 MINI Cooper

119,535 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

Base - Auto Accident Free Low Km Accident Free

2011 MINI Cooper

Base - Auto Accident Free Low Km Accident Free

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

119,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6530913
  • Stock #: 110-2654
  • VIN: WMWSU3C56BTX95530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-2654
  • Mileage 119,535 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Mini Cooper Hardtop White On Black Leather Interior

1.6L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  Push Start Engine  A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  AUX Input  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 119,535 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=xllUNLrIcImwyxv28Y1OsnRXaRMWItJN


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

