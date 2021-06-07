Menu
2011 MINI Cooper

106,590 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

Countryman S ALL4 Pano 6 Speed Manual Accident Free!!!

2011 MINI Cooper

Countryman S ALL4 Pano 6 Speed Manual Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,590KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7279199
  Stock #: 110-2747
  VIN: WMWZC5C56BWM10933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2747
  • Mileage 106,590 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Black On Black Leather Interior 

1.6L  Turbo  Front All Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual  4 Passenger  A/C Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 106,590 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BbvaRu/kc241qZ3TN/wigarZXeVZ2hH9


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

