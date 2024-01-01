$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman
FWD 4dr S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3517
- Mileage 172,399 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mini Cooper Countryman S White On Black Leather Interior
1.6L Turbo Front Wheel Drive Auto 4 Passenger A/C Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Proximity Keys Push Start Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 172,399 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=goNR1Zspsw92v62twAINg0imwkmFUNVX
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997