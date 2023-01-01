Menu
2011 Nissan Murano

151,322 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

AWD 4dr SL

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

151,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10660977
  • Stock #: 110-3354
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW3BW150753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,322 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Nissan Murano SL AWD Copper On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  Bluetooth Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 151,322 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4dkvGDxARX+qmZh2QZQ6JQYuMSWo8feO


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rails
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr Liftgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Body-color front/rear bumpers
LED REAR LIGHTS
Rain sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Auto on/off halogen headlights
Dual panel pwr moonroof
Body-color pwr heated outside mirrors w/driver-side memory

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front door map pockets
(2) coat hooks
Front seatback pockets
Pwr fuel door release
4-way pwr passenger seat
Full carpeting
Vehicle security system
active head restraints
Leather shift knob
(4) assist grips
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Mood lighting
HomeLink universal transceiver
(4) cup holders
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
Front bucket seats w/adjustable active head restraints
2nd row reading lights
Pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down & safety reverse feature
1st row map lights
60/40 fold flat reclining rear bench seat w/pwr return feature
Leather seat trim & door inserts
Dual level center console w/storage
Electroluminescent gauge cluster w/white lighting
Drive computer w/outside temp display
Driver/front passenger visor extenders & illuminated vanity mirrors

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows w/rollover sensor
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
3-point ELR seat belts all seating positions
(2) child seat anchors

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front tow hook
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension
All-Wheel Drive
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine

Additional Features

8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support
Roof mounted & in-glass diversity antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/steering wheel controls
Dual exhaust system w/chrome finishers
P235/65TR18 all-season tires
Metallic trim accents
Double-tipped platinum spark plugs
Variable valve timing (CVTCS)
Occupancy sensor
memory feature
Nissan advanced air bag system (AABS) -inc: driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Rear back-up camera w/7 color monitor
18 aluminum alloy wheels w/center caps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

