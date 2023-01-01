$10,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10660977
- Stock #: 110-3354
- VIN: JN8AZ1MW3BW150753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,322 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Nissan Murano SL AWD Copper On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Backup Sensors Bluetooth Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 151,322 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4dkvGDxARX+qmZh2QZQ6JQYuMSWo8feO
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
