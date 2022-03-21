Menu
2011 Nissan Quest

194,547 KM

Details Description Features

$11,690

+ tax & licensing
$11,690

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,690

+ taxes & licensing

194,547KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8778071
  • Stock #: 0181
  • VIN: JN8AE2KP8B9000181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 194,547 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3.5L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included***3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, DRIVER ADJUSTED LUMBAR, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, KEYLESS START, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

WARRANTY

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

 

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

 

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

