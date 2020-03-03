Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD - 2.5L

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD - 2.5L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4723833
  • Stock #: 110-2428
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3BW289283
Exterior Colour
Purple
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 Nissan Rogue 2.5 SV AWD Purple On Black Interior

• 2.5L • All Wheel Drive • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Heated Seats • Power Sunroof • Power Options • Bluetooth Ready • AUX Input • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 125,000 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=C4X1IOUn/KsjWu1pednRir9MfxKNTDqr  

 

              VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA

 

ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***

We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.

Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.

        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

