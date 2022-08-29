Menu
2011 Nissan Sentra

194,768 KM

Details Description Features

$7,890

+ tax & licensing
$7,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,890

+ taxes & licensing

194,768KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9097774
  • Stock #: 1632
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP4BL701632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,768 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

**ACCIDENT AND DAMAGE FREE**

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, REAR WINDOW DEFROST, CLOTH SEATS, POWER OUTLET, BREAK ASSIST**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TURBOCHARGER

-SUPERCHARGER

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING /

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

