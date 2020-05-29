Menu
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

SF Auto

647-234-0990

2011 Subaru WRX

2011 Subaru WRX

Limited

2011 Subaru WRX

Limited

Location

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

647-234-0990

Sale Price

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5208173
  • Stock #: SF203
  • VIN: JF1GV7F64BG523784
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Immaculate LOW KM 2011 Subaru WRX LIMITED. Comes Loaded with; Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, AWD, Manual Transmission, Fog Lights, Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors. ONLY 65,600KM!!, Extremely well maintained. Vehicle will come CERTIFIED and SAFTEY INSPECTED.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at anytime. All we ask is that you give us a call.
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience
All vehicles have a CarFAX that can be reviewed upon request at anytime
Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote
FINANCING available for most vehicles
Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.


SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive. 

SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.
All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable).

www.sfautoinc.ca

Follow us on Instagram: @sfautoinc

Just Drive.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

