$23,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2011 Toyota 4Runner
Premium Package 4WD V6 Accident Free!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8343009
- Stock #: 110-2912
- VIN: JTEBU5JRXB5068590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-2912
- Mileage 211,057 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2011 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium Package 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior
4.0L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Parking Distance Sensor Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 211,057 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vHUhD2AjOtAjZVGQoSS6o6BtrIQA3wo8
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.