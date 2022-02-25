Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota 4Runner

211,057 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota 4Runner

2011 Toyota 4Runner

Premium Package 4WD V6 Accident Free!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota 4Runner

Premium Package 4WD V6 Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8343009
  2. 8343009
  3. 8343009
  4. 8343009
  5. 8343009
  6. 8343009
  7. 8343009
  8. 8343009
  9. 8343009
  10. 8343009
  11. 8343009
  12. 8343009
  13. 8343009
  14. 8343009
  15. 8343009
  16. 8343009
  17. 8343009
  18. 8343009
  19. 8343009
  20. 8343009
  21. 8343009
  22. 8343009
  23. 8343009
  24. 8343009
  25. 8343009
  26. 8343009
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,057KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8343009
  • Stock #: 110-2912
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXB5068590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2912
  • Mileage 211,057 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium Package 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior 

4.0L V6  Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Front Seats Heated Front Seats Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Parking Distance Sensor  Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 211,057 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vHUhD2AjOtAjZVGQoSS6o6BtrIQA3wo8


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2015 Kia Sorento EX ...
 153,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX ...
 170,990 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 100,733 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory