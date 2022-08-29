Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

175,178 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Xtreme Cars Inc

647-501-1596

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4dr Auto

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

4dr Auto

Location

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

647-501-1596

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

175,178KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9227980
  • Stock #: 1546
  • VIN: 3VWPX7AJ4BM689757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 1546
  • Mileage 175,178 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF WAGON Trendline


*RARE CAR *


POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS


POWER MIRRORS


HEATED SEATS


ALLOY WHEELS


 


Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field. 
 
We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!
 
We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time. 
 
Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest! 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

