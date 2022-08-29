$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Xtreme Cars Inc
647-501-1596
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
4dr Auto
Location
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,178KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9227980
- Stock #: 1546
- VIN: 3VWPX7AJ4BM689757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 175,178 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF WAGON Trendline
*RARE CAR *
POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS
POWER MIRRORS
HEATED SEATS
ALLOY WHEELS
Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field.
We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!
We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time.
Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
