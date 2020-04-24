Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline - 2.0L - Auto

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline - 2.0L - Auto

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4934664
  • Stock #: 110-2422
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3BM374487
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 

2010 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline Silver On Black Interior

 

• 2.0L • FWD • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Heated Front Seats • Power Options • AUX Input • Keyless Entry

 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 187,000 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=s/B+1bQJrVe5/27DEfPtfb3RRAXmHtgy

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

Note: To follow the restrictions imposed by the Ontario Government and the Public Safety Canada, and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and for the safety of our staff and our customers, we have decided to close our showroom.

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU:

·         By phone at (905) 265-9997

 

·         By E-Mail at sales@autoberry.ca

 

·         We are open 24/7, 365 days of the year on www.autoberry.ca

