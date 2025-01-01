$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow!!!! 4Motion 2.0L Highline trim,loaded with options like panoramic moonroof, leather interior,heated seats, auto climate control, touch screen stereo and much more,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS, Carfax shows alot of maintenance done at VW over the years so definitely well kept!! sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Sold certified... warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Swift Motors
416-994-XXXX(click to show)
416-994-8267