Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Wow!!!! 4Motion 2.0L Highline trim,loaded with options like panoramic moonroof, leather interior,heated seats, auto climate control, touch screen stereo and much more,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS, Carfax shows alot of maintenance done at VW over the years so definitely well kept!! sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Sold certified... warranties and financing are available O.A.C </p>

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle
12868853

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

  1. 1755304210831
  2. 1755304211289
  3. 1755304211720
  4. 1755304212165
  5. 1755304212622
  6. 1755304213079
  7. 1755304213535
  8. 1755304213956
  9. 1755304214381
  10. 1755304214822
  11. 1755304215246
  12. 1755304215676
  13. 1755304216107
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!!! 4Motion 2.0L Highline trim,loaded with options like panoramic moonroof, leather interior,heated seats, auto climate control, touch screen stereo and much more,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS, Carfax shows alot of maintenance done at VW over the years so definitely well kept!! sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Sold certified... warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Motors

Used 2012 Scion iQ for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Scion iQ 92,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-994-XXXX

(click to show)

416-994-8267

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan