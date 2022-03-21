2012 Audi A4

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 5 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8811089

8811089 Stock #: 110-3001

110-3001 VIN: WAUFFCFL4CN008473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3001

Mileage 191,528 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.