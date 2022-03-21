Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi A4

191,528 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic One Owner!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic One Owner!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8811089
  2. 8811089
  3. 8811089
  4. 8811089
  5. 8811089
  6. 8811089
  7. 8811089
  8. 8811089
  9. 8811089
  10. 8811089
  11. 8811089
  12. 8811089
  13. 8811089
  14. 8811089
  15. 8811089
  16. 8811089
  17. 8811089
  18. 8811089
  19. 8811089
  20. 8811089
  21. 8811089
  22. 8811089
  23. 8811089
  24. 8811089
  25. 8811089
  26. 8811089
  27. 8811089
  28. 8811089
  29. 8811089
  30. 8811089
  31. 8811089
  32. 8811089
  33. 8811089
  34. 8811089
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

191,528KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8811089
  • Stock #: 110-3001
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL4CN008473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3001
  • Mileage 191,528 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 Audi A4 2.0T quattro Premium White On Black Leather Interior

2.0L  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Bluetooth Ready  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 

*** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 191,528 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i1nr8vCg0yI%2bfY%2bw1mciZXxtd40tC%2fbB


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 189,033 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 120,318 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 119,893 KM
$22,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory