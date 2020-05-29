Menu
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

SF Auto

647-234-0990

2012 Audi A7

2012 Audi A7

3.0 Premium

2012 Audi A7

3.0 Premium

Location

SF Auto

181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

647-234-0990

Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,795KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5154284
  • Stock #: SF199
  • VIN: WAUWGCFC5CN082045
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Amazing condition. Very Luxurious and sporty A7 Quattro loaded with back up sensors, front parking sensors, premium audio system, aerodynamic power lift rear spoiler, bluetooth, push start, memory seats, automated temperature control system, steering wheel controls, sunroof and much more.

No accidents !
This vehicle is being sold Fully safetied and Certified at no extra cost.

• All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience
• All vehicles have a Carfax that can be reviewed upon request at anytime
• Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote
• FINANCING available for most vehicles
• Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.
• BY APPOINMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at any time. All we ask is that you give us a call.

SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive.

As a small independent dealer our schedule varies day-to-day, as such we are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.
All prices subject to tax and licensing (if applicable).

www.sfautoinc.ca
Follow us on Instagram @sfautoinc

Just Drive.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

