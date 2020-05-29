2012 Audi A7

+ taxes & licensing
181 Woodstream Blvd Unit 5, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Amazing condition. Very Luxurious and sporty A7 Quattro loaded with back up sensors, front parking sensors, premium audio system, aerodynamic power lift rear spoiler, bluetooth, push start, memory seats, automated temperature control system, steering wheel controls, sunroof and much more.
No accidents !
This vehicle is being sold Fully safetied and Certified at no extra cost.
• All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a reputable Licensed Technician who has over 30+ Years Experience
• All vehicles have a Carfax that can be reviewed upon request at anytime
• Have a vehicle to trade? Bring in your current vehicle for a free trade-in quote
• FINANCING available for most vehicles
• Up to 3-year Warranty available on ALL Vehicles with certification.
• BY APPOINMENT ONLY, as we are a smaller dealership we can serve you at any time. All we ask is that you give us a call.
SF Auto, sharing our passion with our people. Selling vehicles with enthusiasm within our no pressure environment. We are fully regulated and licensed by OMVIC. All SF Auto vehicles are eligible for warranty, safety and certification. We pride ourselves on our love for cars, and with that pride we guarantee satisfaction. Come visit Joey and Nick anytime, for coffee, car talk, or a test drive.
As a small independent dealer our schedule varies day-to-day, as such we are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
SF Auto is a OMVIC Certified and Registered Dealer.
