<p>WOW!!!! 750Li X-Drive with only 77,000 original kms,every option that was possible including M-Sport Aero dynamics package,night vision!!!! Blind spot,radar cruise control,crash avoidance,lane departure warning,side view cameras,Bluetooth audio,side and rear sun shades,rear heated seats,A.C seats and so much more,all original body and paint,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS, Ontario vehicle since new,absolutely no disappointments here, the nicest 2012 Li Xdrive around!!!!! ,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes..... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </p>

2012 BMW 7 Series

77,000 KM

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 BMW 7 Series

750 LI Xdrive

12868844

2012 BMW 7 Series

750 LI Xdrive

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Pre-Collision System

Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
$17,999

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2012 BMW 7 Series