$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 BMW 7 Series
750 LI Xdrive
2012 BMW 7 Series
750 LI Xdrive
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
Certified
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!!! 750Li X-Drive with only 77,000 original kms,every option that was possible including M-Sport Aero dynamics package,night vision!!!! Blind spot,radar cruise control,crash avoidance,lane departure warning,side view cameras,Bluetooth audio,side and rear sun shades,rear heated seats,A.C seats and so much more,all original body and paint,clean Carfax history NO ACCIDENTS, Ontario vehicle since new,absolutely no disappointments here, the nicest 2012 Li Xdrive around!!!!! ,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes..... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Swift Motors
Email Swift Motors
Swift Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-994-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-994-8267